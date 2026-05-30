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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales decline 24.80% to Rs 20.62 crore

Net Loss of STL Global reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.80% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 101.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.6227.42 -25 101.51110.20 -8 OPM %-4.36-0.55 -0.810.97 - PBDT-0.390.04 PL 0.820.58 41 PBT-0.64-0.30 -113 -0.13-0.57 77 NP-0.70-0.39 -79 -0.22-0.66 67

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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