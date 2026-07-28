Tuesday, July 28, 2026 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / STL Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

STL Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales decline 7.27% to Rs 176.15 crore

Net Loss of STL Networks reported to Rs 21.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.27% to Rs 176.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 189.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales176.15189.95 -7 OPM %4.702.20 -PBDT-26.22-22.00 -19 PBT-27.25-25.36 -7 NP-21.88-22.42 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 116.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 116.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 15.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 15.47% in the June 2026 quarter

TTK Prestige consolidated net profit rises 122.79% in the June 2026 quarter

TTK Prestige consolidated net profit rises 122.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsCanara Bank Q1 ResultsMahadev Betting App CaseUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak