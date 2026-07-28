STL Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.27% to Rs 176.15 crore

Net Loss of STL Networks reported to Rs 21.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.27% to Rs 176.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 189.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.176.15189.954.702.20-26.22-22.00-27.25-25.36-21.88-22.42

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