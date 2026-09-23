Stock Alert: 360 One Wam, IRB Infra, Arvind Smartspace, Aditya Infotech, Cupid

Shares of Kaynes Technology, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, SAIL are barred from F&O trading on 23 September 2026.

New Listings:

Hero Motors will list on the stock exchange. The offer received bids for 58.97 crore shares as against 8.86 crore shares on offer.The issue was subscribed 6.66 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and closed on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 79 and 84 per share.

Jindal Supreme (India) will list on the bourses. The offer received bids for 170.19 crore shares as against 93.99 lakh shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 181.07 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and closed on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 88 and 93 per share.

SS Retail will list on the stock exchange. The offer received bids for 90.83 crore shares as against 87.93 lakh shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and will close on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 403 and 424 per share.

Stocks to Watch:

Crude oriented stocks will be in focus as crude oil prices fall sharply, with Brent slipping below $100 a barrel.

360 One WAM appointed Aashish Agarwal as the chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 15 February 2026. Karan Bhagat, currently managing director & CEO, will be appointed as Vice Chairman and continue as managing director of the group.

IRB Infrastructure Developers board approved the monetisation of non-core assets, including two land parcels each in Pune and Mumbai.

Aditya Infotechs board approved a proposal to raise funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), with a floor price of Rs 3,648.43 per share.

Cupid raised its FY27 guidance, projecting revenue of Rs 725750 crore and net profit of Rs 210225 crore. For the medium term, the company is targeting revenue of Rs 1,085 crore in FY28 and Rs 1,500 crore in FY29.

Arvind Smartspaces reported bookings of over Rs 500 crore in Arvind Sylva The Green Reserve within 30 days of its launch, representing around 60% inventory absorption by value. The project was acquired outright in February 2026 and has an estimated topline potential of approximately Rs 860 crore.

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