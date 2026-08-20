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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Aditya Infotech, HDFC Life, Hyundai Motor, Kolte-Patil Developers

Stock Alert: Aditya Infotech, HDFC Life, Hyundai Motor, Kolte-Patil Developers

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank, Manappuram Finance and SAIL barred from fresh F&O positions on 20 August 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Aditya Infotechs board approved raising funds through the issuance of securities via one or more permissible modes, including public issue(s) and qualified institutions placement (QIP), subject to necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals.

HDFC Life Insurance Company announced said the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved the reappointment of Vibha Padalkar as managing director and chief executive officer for a further five-year term, effective 12 September 2026.

Hyundai Motor India has planned to increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 1% across its portfolio, effective September 2026. The quantum of increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

 

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Kolte-Patil Developers announced that its board has approved the appointment of Hrishikesh Parandekar as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 24 August 2026.

Fedbank Financial Services board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, to consider raising funds by debt instruments including non-convertible debentures (NCDs) (either Indian currency / foreign currency) not exceeding Rs 2,500 crore as a part of the proposed increase in the overall borrowing limit.

EMS has received the lowest bidder (L-1) status awarded by Public Health Engineering Department, Government of Rajasthan for construction of a 100 MLD Water Treatment Plant and other ancillary works in Kota, Rajasthan. The said contract is valued at Rs 190.86 crore.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST