Stock Alert: Angel One, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Artson, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Jio Financial Services, ITC Hotels, 360 ONE WAM, 5paisa Capital, Bharat Heavy Electricals, CEAT, Muthoot Capital Services, Piramal Finance, Polycab India, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and WeWork India Management will announce their quarterly earnings today.

New Listing:

Laser Power & Infra will make its debut on the stock market today. The issue was subscribed 38.94 times. The issue had opened for bidding on 9 July 2026 and it closed on 13 July 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Angel One reported a robust financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, with consolidated net profit surging 102.14% year on year to Rs 231.40 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 114.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total revenue from operations jumped 25.35% YoY to Rs 1,429.69 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

HDFC Bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as the part-time chairman of the bank for a period of three years w.e.f. 15 July 2026.

HDB Financial Services has reported 38.3% rise in net profit to Rs 785 crore on an 18.6% increase in net income to Rs 2,872 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Artson reported that its standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations declined 41.59% year on year (YoY) to Rs 26.13 crore during the quarter.

HDFC Life Insurance Company reported standalone net profit of Rs 611.19 crore in Q1 FY27, up 11.89% as against Rs 546.46 crore in Q1 FY26. Net premium income rose 14.39% year on year (YoY) to Rs 16,547.97 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company jumped 4.09% to Rs 524.80 after the insurer reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company's standalone net profit rose 27.84% year on year (YoY) to Rs 386.18 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 302.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

HDFC Asset Management Company rose 2.41% to Rs 2,724 after the company reported healthy growth in profit and income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company's net profit increased 12% YoY and 35% QoQ to Rs 838.30 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 748 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 623.20 crore in Q4 FY26. Total income rose 13% YoY and 28% QoQ to Rs 1,361.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

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