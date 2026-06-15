Stock Alert: Ashoka Buildcon, NLC India, Reliance Industries, Vedanta, RBL Bank

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 15 June 2026.

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Vedanta's four demerged entitiesVedanta Oil and Gas (formerly Malco Energy), Vedanta Power (formerly Talwandi Sabo Power), Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Vedanta Iron and Steelwill commence separate trading on the NSE and BSE on 15 June 2026 as part of the company's demerger exercise, while Vedanta will continue to trade on the exchanges. With the listings, a total of five Vedanta Group entities will be traded on the stock exchanges. Vedanta Oil and Gas will trade under the scrip name "VOGL" after receiving the requisite approvals from the NSE and BSE.

Reliance Industries said that its subsidiary, Jio Platforms, surged into the global top 20 in the latest Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) rankings recently released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The report ranks the top PCT applicants based on published data.

NLC India has been declared the preferred bidder for the Govindpur Vanadium, Titanium & Aluminous Laterite Block in Sangareddy, Telangana, following the Critical & Strategic Mineral Blocks e-auction conducted by the Ministry of Mines on June 12.

Ashoka Buildcon has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation for the development of a gems & jewelry park in Raipur under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The accepted premium amount payable for the project is Rs 112.40 crore.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories has announced the first-to-market launch of Bosutinib Tablets 400 mg, a generic equivalent of Bosulif, in the United States, expanding its oncology portfolio. The pharmaceutical major has collaborated with MSN Laboratories (MSN), a leading pharmaceutical company in India, on this product.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) said that its board has approved the issuance of 77.02 lakh fully convertible warrants on a preferential basis to members of the promoter group at an issue price of Rs 779 per warrant, aggregating Rs 600 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma has announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified its Eugia Unit-III manufacturing facility as "Official Action Indicated" (OAI) following an inspection conducted earlier this year.

Indobell Insulations has announced the receipt of two new orders, including a domestic contract valued at Rs 5.10 crore and an export order worth $82,170, strengthening its order book despite recent financial challenges.

RBL Bank said that its board has approved the appointment of Bhavin Lakhpatwala as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the bank with effect from June 12. Deepak Ruiya will cease to be a KMP of the bank and will continue in his role as deputy CFO.

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