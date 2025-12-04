Stock Alert: Asian Granito, Vintage Coffee, Railtel Corp, RVNL

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Shares of Samman Capital are banned from F&O on 4 December 2025.
Stocks To Watch:
Asian Granito India's board approved proposal for acquiring 26% of the paid-up equity share capital of Allomex Steel for total consideration of Rs 26,000
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has achieved monthly electricity traded volume (excluding TRAS) of 11,409 MU in November25, marking an 17.7% increase on year-on-year basis.
Pace Digitex has received order worth Rs 99.7 crore from Advait Green Energy forLFP Battery energy storage system.
Also Read
Railtel Corrporation of India has received work order from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for the project amounting to Rs 48.77 crore
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Vintage Coffee & Beverages has launched 100% Pure Instant Coffee in India. In September 2024, the successful launch of two brands in the conventional Roast & Ground coffee segment on select e-commerce platforms, the introduction of instant coffee further strengthens the collaborations product portfolio and reach among Indian coffee consumers.
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) received letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 145.34 crore from Southern Railway for traction substations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content