Stock Alert: Asian Granito, Vintage Coffee, Railtel Corp, RVNL

Stock Alert: Asian Granito, Vintage Coffee, Railtel Corp, RVNL

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Samman Capital are banned from F&O on 4 December 2025.

Stocks To Watch:

Asian Granito India's board approved proposal for acquiring 26% of the paid-up equity share capital of Allomex Steel for total consideration of Rs 26,000

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has achieved monthly electricity traded volume (excluding TRAS) of 11,409 MU in November25, marking an 17.7% increase on year-on-year basis.

Pace Digitex has received order worth Rs 99.7 crore from Advait Green Energy forLFP Battery energy storage system.

Railtel Corrporation of India has received work order from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for the project amounting to Rs 48.77 crore

 

Vintage Coffee & Beverages has launched 100% Pure Instant Coffee in India. In September 2024, the successful launch of two brands in the conventional Roast & Ground coffee segment on select e-commerce platforms, the introduction of instant coffee further strengthens the collaborations product portfolio and reach among Indian coffee consumers.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) received letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 145.34 crore from Southern Railway for traction substations.

RailTel bags Rs 49-cr MMRDA project

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn signs 15-year deal with Petronet LNG

IEX records 17.7% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in Nov'25

ABB India launches new machinery drive for industrial automation

MOIL achieves highest ever November production and sales

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

