Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, Bikaji Foods Intl, JK Lakshmi Cement

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are banned from F&O trading on 6 August 2026.

New listing:

MV Electrosystems will make its stock market debut today. The Rs 290-crore IPO was offered in a price band of Rs 400425 per share. The issue received bids for 75.30 crore shares against 39.87 lakh shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 188.85 times.

Juniper Green Energy is also set to debut on the bourses today. The company's Rs 1,800-crore IPO, priced in the Rs 214225 per share band, received bids for 46.96 crore shares against 5.89 crore shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 7.97 times.

Earnings Today:

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hero MotoCorp, Britannia Industries, Lupin, Samvardhana Motherson International, Apollo Tyres, Blue Star, Fortis Healthcare, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Bosch Home Comfort India, Premier Energies, NCC, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, EIH, Aegis Logistics, PG Electroplast, Firstsource Solutions, Signatureglobal (India), RateGain Travel Technologies, Campus Activewear will declare their quarterly results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Aurobindo Pharma reported 28.11% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,056.56 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 824.75 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 16.30% YoY to Rs 9,150.35 crore in Q1 FY27.

PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar)s consolidated net profit jumped 92.54% to Rs 162.89 crore on 40.08% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,888.28 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Biocons consolidated net profit surged 872.27% to Rs 142.35 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 36.76 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales jumped 10% YoY to Rs 4,336 crore in Q1 FY27.

Neuland Laboratories reported 962.37% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 147.67 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 13.9 crore posted in year-ago period. Net sales soared 119.16% YoY to Rs 641.58 crore in the quarter ended 30th Jun 2026.

Bikaji Foods International's consolidated net profit edged up 0.4% YoY to Rs 60.14 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 59.90 crore a year ago. Net sales grew 12.5% YoY to Rs 734.26 crore.

JK Lakshmi Cement reported 29.60% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 106.77 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 151.67 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales rose 9.41% YoY to Rs 1,904.78 crore in Q1 FY27.

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