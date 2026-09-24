Stock Alert: Avantel, IOL Chem, Concord Biotech,ESAF SFB, NSE

Kaynes Tech, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, SAIL barred from F&O trading on 24 September 2026.

New Listing :

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will list today on the stock exchange. The offer received bids for 50.58 crore shares as against 8.86 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 5.71 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and closed on 21 September 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 1,700 and 1,785 per share.

Stocks To Watch:

Avantel received an order from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses for supply of satellite equipment for total consideration of Rs 177 crore.

IOL Chemicals received REACH registration for its product, triacetin under the applicable EU-REACH framework, enabling exports across EU nations and strengthening access to European markets.

Concord Biotech board approved the issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.

ESAF Small Finance Bank's board approved the proposal for raising Tier II capital through the private placement of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches.

Rainbow Children's Medicare has appointed Sudarshan Patodia as the chief financial officer (CFO) and group CFO with effect from 23 September 2026.

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