Stock Alert: Avenue Supermarts, L&T Finance, Just Dial, JSW Energy

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 13 July 2026.

Result Today:

HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Bajaj Consumer Care, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Leapfrog Engineering Services, Plastiblends India, Simbhaoli Sugars, and Vivo Bio Tech will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates the DMart retail chain, reported an 11.33% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 860.61 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 772.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 14.88% to Rs 18,794.53 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 16,359.70 crore in Q1 FY26.

L&T Finance reported a 28.72% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 902.47 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 701.10 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total revenue from operations jumped 22.38% YoY to Rs 5,212.92 crore in Q1 FY27.

Just Dial has reported a 4.1% rise in net profit to Rs 166.3 crore on a 9.9% increase in operating revenue to Rs 327.5 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Keystone Realtors has reported a 42% drop in pre-sales to Rs 617 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,068 crore in Q1 FY26.

JSW Energy said that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Energy PSP Eleven (JEPEL), has secured orders worth Rs 443.74 crore from Bondada Renewable Energy for the supply of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and Power Conversion System (PCS) solutions.

Fino Payments Bank's average total deposits jumped 11% to Rs 2,755 crore in June 2026 compared with Rs 2,477 crore in June 2025.

RITES announced that, as part of a consortium, it has secured a consultancy contract worth Rs 79.22 crore from the Patna Metro Rail Corporation for the implementation of the Patna Metro Rail Construction Project.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals said that its subsidiary Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has executed a business transfer agreement for the transfer of its mRNA business as a going concern on a slump sale basis to Immunoscript Life Science.

Powerica has emerged as the winning bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for the procurement of power from 250 MW grid-connected wind power projects. The company secured a 50 MW project. Its discovered tariff stood at Rs 3.51 per unit, representing a 2.77 percent variation from the tender's starting tariff.

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