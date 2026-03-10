Stock Alert: Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Minda Corporation, ACME Solar Holdings

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 March 2026.

NSE Circular:

National Stock Exchange of India said six stocks will be added to the Futures & Options (F&O) segment effective April 1. The stocks include Adani Power, Cochin Shipyard, Hyundai Motor India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management and Vishal Mega Mart.

Stocks to Watch:

Bajaj Finserv said that its insurance subsidiaries reported the following business performance for February. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance recorded gross direct premium underwritten (GDPI) of Rs 1,094 crore during the month, while Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance reported total premium of Rs 1,281 crore for February.

Mahindra & Mahindra said that its total production rose 13.1% year-on-year to 94,550 units in February. The company reported total sales of 96,718 units, up 18.1% YoY, while exports increased 11.4% YoY to 3,477 units during the month.

SBFC Finance said it has re-designated Mahesh Dayani as Managing Director & CEO, while Aseem Dhru has been re-designated as Executive Vice-Chairman

Minda Corporation said it has signed an agreement with Turntide Technologies to form a joint venture aimed at delivering next-generation EV powertrain solutions.

ACME Solar Holdings said that its arm, ACME Eco Clean Energy, has received a commissioning certificate from Gujarat Energy Development Agency for 4 MW out of the 100 MW Gujarat wind project.

Lemon Tree Hotels said it has signed an agreement to operate a 76-room hotel in Uttar Pradesh.

Tata Power said it has invested Rs 50 crore as the first tranche to acquire a 40% stake in Dorjilung Hydro Power, part of a planned total investment of nearly Rs 1,572 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News