Stock Alert: Bandhan Bank, IndiaMART InterMESH, Mastek, Nestle India, DRL

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 22 July 2026.

Earnings To Watch:

Nestle India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporations (HPCL), Eternal, Shoppers Stop, Tips Music, Tata Communications, United Spirits, IndusInd Bank, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Aye Finance, CSB Bank, JSW Energy will declare their Q1 result lalter today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bandhan Banks standalone net profit jumped 34.87% to Rs 501.66 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 371.96 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income rose 0.53% YoY to Rs 6234.38 crore in Q1 FY27.

TVS Holdings consolidated net profit climbed 81.87% to Rs 610.25 crore on 34.01% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,076.18 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

IndiaMART InterMESHs consolidated net profit jumped 12.17% to Rs 172.23 crore on 11.37% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 414.37 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026 compared with quarter ended 30th June 2026.

JSW Infrastructures consolidated net profit declined 9.89% to Rs 346.63 crore despite 17.19% jump in revenue from operatons to Rs 1,444.83 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Masteks consolidated net profit fell 0.25% YoY to Rs 105.88 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 7.71% YoY to Rs 985.25 crore in Q1 FY27. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $104.8 million, up 1.2% QoQ and down 2.4% YoY.

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