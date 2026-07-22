Wednesday, July 22, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Bandhan Bank, IndiaMART InterMESH, Mastek, Nestle India, DRL

Stock Alert: Bandhan Bank, IndiaMART InterMESH, Mastek, Nestle India, DRL

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Secuities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 22 July 2026.

Earnings To Watch:

Nestle India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporations (HPCL), Eternal, Shoppers Stop, Tips Music, Tata Communications, United Spirits, IndusInd Bank, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Aye Finance, CSB Bank, JSW Energy will declare their Q1 result lalter today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bandhan Banks standalone net profit jumped 34.87% to Rs 501.66 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 371.96 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income rose 0.53% YoY to Rs 6234.38 crore in Q1 FY27.

 

Also Read

Assam Flood, Flood

21 killed in a day as floods worsen in Assam; 540K affected in 16 districts

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; pharma shares in focus; most Asia mkts rise

Electronics Manufacturing, PLI scheme

India's electronics boom: How much is really being made at home?

Monsoon, India inflation, Consumer Price Index, Food inflation, RBI monetary policy

China, weak monsoon, AI boom: 10 trends investors should watch in H2 2026

Allahabad High Court

Nothing can shame people unfazed by Ram temple donation theft: HC

TVS Holdings consolidated net profit climbed 81.87% to Rs 610.25 crore on 34.01% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,076.18 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

IndiaMART InterMESHs consolidated net profit jumped 12.17% to Rs 172.23 crore on 11.37% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 414.37 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026 compared with quarter ended 30th June 2026.

JSW Infrastructures consolidated net profit declined 9.89% to Rs 346.63 crore despite 17.19% jump in revenue from operatons to Rs 1,444.83 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Masteks consolidated net profit fell 0.25% YoY to Rs 105.88 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 7.71% YoY to Rs 985.25 crore in Q1 FY27. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $104.8 million, up 1.2% QoQ and down 2.4% YoY.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities

GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities

CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 26.16% in the June 2026 quarter

CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 26.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Purple Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Purple Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.29% in the June 2026 quarter

InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Capital Infra Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 125.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Capital Infra Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 125.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayWho is Kanishka NarayanTata Consumer Products Q1 PreviewCJP Jantar Mantar ProtestMahindra Finance Q1 ResultsUltraTech Cement Stock OutlookUpcoming Q1 ResultsTVS Motor Q1 Results