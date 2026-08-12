Stock Alert: Bata India, Manappuram Finance, Landmark Cars, Metropolis Healthcare

Shares of SAIL and Bandhan Bank are banned from F&O trading on 12 August 2026.

Result Today:

Tata Motors, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Lenskart Solutions, Hindustan Aeronautics, Arvind, Astral, Aditya Infotech, EID Parry India, EMS, GMR Airports, Indiqube Spaces, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Jyothy Labs, National Fertilizers, Petronet LNG, SKF India, Sun TV Network, Titagarh Rail Systems, VIP Industries, VA Tech Wabag, and Yatra Online will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Manappuram Finance reported a more than four-fold year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 584.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 138.4 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest income rose 28.1% YoY to Rs 1,723.7 crore from Rs 1,345.3 crore. Impairment on financial instruments declined 60.6% YoY to Rs 225.5 crore from Rs 572.4 crore.

Landmark Cars reported a 97.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 7.4 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 22.7% YoY to Rs 1,302.4 crore from Rs 1,061.7 crore.

Metropolis Healthcare reported a 2.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 107.2 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue grew 21.6% YoY to Rs 694.4 crore from Rs 571.1 crore. The board appointed Vikash Dokania as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective September 15, 2026.

Bata India reported a 23.04% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.98 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 52 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 3.9% YoY to Rs 978.9 crore from Rs 941.9 crore. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share for FY27.

Zydus Lifesciences subsidiary Sentynl Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group have entered into an option and license agreement for the US commercialization and global manufacturing rights to alvelestat for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated lung disease (AATD-LD). Alvelestat is a neutrophil elastase inhibitor being prepared for Phase 3 trials and, if approved, could become the first oral treatment for this rare, progressive genetic lung disease.

BEML has secured an order worth Rs 184.25 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for the manufacture and supply of Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) fuselage aerostructures.

HG Infra Engineering has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the Department of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Government of Rajasthan, for the operation and management of the ITI Bhiwadi Cluster under Component-I of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU). The project has an estimated cost of Rs 241 crore and will be executed under a public-private partnership model.

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