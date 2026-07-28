Stock Alert: Bharat Electronics, Godfrey Phillips India, Wheels India, Tata Chemicals

Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Ambuja Cements, Tata Capital, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, City Union Bank, DCM Shriram, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Pfizer, Phoenix Mills, Pine Labs, Radico Khaitan, Supreme Industries, Suzlon Energy, Varun Beverages, and VST Industries will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bharat Electronics reported an 8.70% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,054.3 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 969.9 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 24.94% year on year to Rs 5,547 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 4,439.7 crore a year earlier.

Tata Power Company reported a 10.99% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,262.3 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 5.64% year on year to Rs 19,051.3 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 18,035 crore a year earlier.

Happiest Minds Technologies reported an 18.39% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.6 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 57.1 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 14.27% year on year to Rs 628.5 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 550 crore a year earlier.

Tata Chemicals reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 252 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 14.41% year on year to Rs 4,255 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 3,719 crore a year earlier.

Godfrey Phillips India reported a 44.32% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 198.4 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 356.3 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 18.89% year on year to Rs 1,205.5 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 1,486.2 crore a year earlier.

Wheels India reported a 28.09% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.3 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 29.9 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 17.82% year on year to Rs 1,491 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 1,265.5 crore a year earlier.

Northern Arc Capital reported a 17.57% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 121.8 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 103.6 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest income (NII) jumped 44.17% year on year to Rs 496.1 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 344.1 crore a year earlier.

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