Stock Alert: Biocon, Kalpataru Projects, CESC, Adani Energy Solutions, Avenue Supermarts

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares are banned from F&O trading on 13 March 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Biocon said its subsidiary Biocon Pharma has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its liraglutide injection, indicated for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Kalpataru Projects International said it has signed a redevelopment project in Andheri West, Mumbai, with a gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 1,400 crore.

CESC said it has incorporated four new wholly owned subsidiaries Purvah Navurja, Purvah Cleantech, Purvah Bikaner-V One Power and Purvah Clean Energy.

 

Adani Energy Solutions said its arm Adani Transmission Step One has executed a note-purchase agreement to issue $500 million of senior secured notes due 2041.

Quadrant Future Tek said it has entered the final stage of passenger field trials for KAVACH equipment developed for Indian Railways.

Avenue Supermarts said it has opened two new stores in Pune and Chilakaluripeta, taking the total number of stores to 463.

ACME Solar Holdings said it has commissioned the second phase of 33.335 MW of its 300 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project.

ACME Solar commissions 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh BESS projects in Rajasthan

HFCL secures a 5-year USD 1.10 billion contract from a global major

Godrej Properties acquires 44-acre land parcel in Coimbatore

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for key indices; FII selling continues unabated

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

