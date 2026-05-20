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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: BPCL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Trident, Borosil, Karnataka Bank

Stock Alert: BPCL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Trident, Borosil, Karnataka Bank

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Steel Authority of India and Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 20 May 2026.

Result Today:

Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Lenskart Solutions, Ola Electric Mobility, Bosch, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Eris Lifesciences, HCL Infosystems, Honeywell Automation India, International Gemological Institute, Indiqube Spaces, IRB Infrastructure Developers, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kwality Walls (India), Medplus Health Services, Metro Brands, Samvardhana Motherson International, Saatvik Green Energy, Sammaan Capital, TeamLease Services, and Whirlpool of India will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a 0.7% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 3,191.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,214 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 6.7% to Rs 1,18,649.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,11,179 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

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Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported consolidated net loss of Rs 102.4 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 188.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations declined 7.3% to Rs 2,024.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,184.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

Trident reported a 23.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 102 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 133.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 12.4% to Rs 1,632.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,864.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Borosil reported a 5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 11.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 5.2% to Rs 284.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 270.2 crore in Q4 FY25

Orkla India reported a 108.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 35.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 5% to Rs 625.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 596.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Karnataka Bank said that its standalone net profit jumped 61.7% to Rs 408.2 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 252.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest income rose 8% to Rs 843 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 780.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Provisions and contingencies jumped to Rs 90.3 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 31.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

Hatsun Agro Product reported an 18.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.9 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 43 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 14.9% to Rs 2,577.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,242.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

PTC India reported a 69.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 105.3 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 343.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 33.3% to Rs 3,897.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,924 crore in Q4 FY25.

Dredging Corporation of India reported a standalone net profit of Rs 86.9 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 24.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations zoomed 73.2% to Rs 478.2 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 276.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

JSW Energy has executed definitive agreements to acquire an additional equity stake in Toshiba JSW Power Systems (TJPS) from Toshiba Corporation, Japan through a secondary purchase of equity shares. Post-acquisition, JSW Energys shareholding in TJPS will increase to 20.7% on a non-diluted basis and 10.7% on a fully diluted basis. The total purchase consideration for the transaction is Rs 150 crore.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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