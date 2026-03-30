Stock Alert: Ceigall India, RailTel Corp, Dilip Buildcon,Syngene Intl

Export-oriented stocks will be in focus as the West Asia conflict intensifies, with the US-Iran war entering its fifth week, pushing up crude oil prices and raising inflation concerns.

Ceigall India announced that its subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects (CIPPL), has secured an order worth Rs 603 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of a six-lane access-controlled spur road in Punjab. The project, with a bid value of Rs 603 crore, comprises an 18-month construction phase followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance (O&M) period.

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Centre for E-Governance for selection as system integrator for the KSWAN 3.0 project. The order, valued at Rs 444.44 crore (including taxes).

Thermax announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), has secured an order worth approximately Rs 1,600 crore from Anuppur Powerprojects for a thermal power project.

Dilip Buildcon said that it has secured a contract worth Rs 698.49 crore from the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat.

KNR Constructions has received a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India for a highway project in Telangana. The project involves four-laning of NH-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar, covering a stretch of 80.01 km under the Hyderabad-Panaji section, the company said in an exchange filing. The total project cost stands at Rs 1,734 crore.

Syngene Internationals board approved the appointment of Siddharth Mittal as an additional director, designated as managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 1 July 2026. Meanwhile, Peter Bains will step down from his role as MD & CEO, effective from close of business hours on 30 June 2026.

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