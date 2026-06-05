Stock Alert: CG Power, Juniper Hotels, IL&FS Engineering, Aurobindo Pharma, Karur Vysya Bank

Securities in F&O Ban:

Amber Enterprises India and Kaynes Technology India shares are banned from F&O trading on 5 June 2026.

RBI MPC Today:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra is set to announce the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision today at 10:00 a.m

Stocks to Watch:

CG Power & Industrial Solutions said that it has inaugurated a new extra-high-voltage (EHV) switchgear manufacturing unit in Nashik.

Juniper Hotels has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Juniper Hospitality Assets. The company also plans to develop a five-star hotel on a 2.52-acre land parcel in New Delhi.

IL&FS Engineering and Construction secured a Rs 414 crore order in Rajasthan involving the construction of elevated viaducts, stations and associated infrastructure works.

Nephrocare Health Services said its subsidiary has entered into an agreement with Inocentes Dialysis Clinic to acquire dialysis centre assets for PHP 30 million.

JK Lakshmi Cement said that it will acquire a 26% stake each in DynoSpark and Elevate Solar Energy to source renewable power for its operations.

Aurobindo Pharma received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Tofacitinib tablets used in the treatment of arthritis.

Karur Vysya Bank opened a new branch in Chennai, taking its total branch count across India to 903.

Venus Remedies said its research and development arm, Venus Medicine Research Centre (VMRC), has received recognition from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), bolstering its innovation credentials.

Titan Company has projected the retail market to grow at a CAGR of 89% through FY30, reflecting its positive outlook on long-term consumption trends and organized retail expansion.

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