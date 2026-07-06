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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Dabur India, Bandhan Bank, Godrej Consumer

Stock Alert: Dabur India, Bandhan Bank, Godrej Consumer

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Godrej Consumer Products said it expects to deliver high-teens revenue growth in the June quarter (Q1 FY27), ahead of its full-year guidance of double-digit revenue growth, backed by strong high-single-digit underlying volume growth (UVG).

Quality Power Electrical Equipments said its material subsidiary, Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers has secured multiple domestic orders worth approximately Rs 15.70 crore from Hitachi Energy India.

Bandhan Bank reported total deposits increased 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,64,886 crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 1,54,666 crore as of 30 June 2025.

Dabur India expects to report double-digit growth in both consolidated revenue and profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

 

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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