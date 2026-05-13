Stock Alert: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Berger Paints, Dixon Tech, Neuland Laboratories, Tata Power

Securities in F&O Ban:

Steel Authority of India are banned from F&O trading on 13 May 2026.

Result Today:

Balaji Amines, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, CARE Ratings, Cipla, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, DCM Shriram, DLF, eClerx Services, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Interarch Building Solutions, JSW Dulux, Kaynes Technology India, Kirloskar Brothers, LIC Housing Finance, Man Infraconstruction, Metropolis Healthcare, NLC India, Oil Indi, Onesource Specialty Pharma, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Power Finance Corporation, Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Redington, Sagar Cements, Sharda Cropchem, Signatureglobal (India), SKF India, Suven Life Sciences, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Tube Investments of India, Tata Motors, TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India

Stocks to Watch:

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories reported an 86.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.9 crore on an 11.51% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 7,546.4 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

Berger Paints India reported a 27.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 335 crore from Rs 262 crore. Revenue increased 6.1% to Rs 2,868 crore from Rs 2,704 crore.

Dixon Technologies (India) reported a 35.91% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 297.97 crore on a 2.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,510.51 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

Neuland Laboratories reported a 665.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 212.7 crore from Rs 27.8 crore. Revenue rose 134.8% to Rs 788.7 crore from Rs 335.8 crore.

Tata Power reported a 4.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 996 crore from Rs 1,043 crore. Revenue fell 12.9% to Rs 14,900 crore from Rs 17,096 crore.

Torrent Power reported a 70% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 318 crore from Rs 1,059 crore. Revenue slipped 0.8% to Rs 6,406 crore from Rs 6,456 crore.

Thomas Cook (India) reported a 40.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.7 crore from Rs 64.6 crore. Revenue fell 10.1% to Rs 1,771 crore from Rs 1,969 crore.

Kalpataru reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 200 crore compared with Rs 14.1 crore a year ago. Revenue surged 183.7% to Rs 1,694 crore from Rs 597 crore.

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