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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: ESDS Software, Waaree Energies, Sterlite Tech, Inox Green Energy Services

Stock Alert: ESDS Software, Waaree Energies, Sterlite Tech, Inox Green Energy Services

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Kaynes Technology, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, SAIL are barred from F&O trading on 25 September 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

ESDS Software Solutions consolidated net profit jumped 36.15% to Rs 18.19 crore on 26.59% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 116.16 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Waaree Energies board approved the scheme of amalgamation of Indosolar with the company. As part of the amalgamation, Balaji Amines will issue one equity share of face value Rs 10 each for every 11 shares held by Indosolar shareholders, in a 1:11 share-swap ratio.

Separately, Waaree Clean Energy Solutions has entered the specialty gases market.

 

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Dr. Lal Pathlabs board approved the acquisition of 70% stake in SN Genelab for total consideration of Rs 168 crore plus certain performance linked earn out capped at Rs 31.5 crore.

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST