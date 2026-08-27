Stock Alert: GK Energy, Juniper Green Energy, Vikram Solar, B R Goyal Infra

Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) barred from fresh F&O positions on 27 August 2026.

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GK Energy has received a Letter of Empanelment (LOE) from a leading State Government-owned power distribution utility for execution of Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Projects. The contract is valued at Rs 454.50 crore including GST.

Bharat Electronics has received additional order worth Rs 730 crore. The major orders received include communication equipment, radar, avionics, tank sub system, electro optics, cyber security, perimeter security, medical electronics, EVM, jammers, batteries, spares, services.

Juniper Green Energy reported 54.29% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.45 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 21.68 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations surged 81.25% to Rs 291.19 crore in Q1 FY27. Additionally, the companys subsidiary, Juniper Nirjara Energy has executed a power purchase agreement with SJVN to undertake and develop 50MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project.

Vikram Solar has acquired Vikram Solar Australia to support the companys overseas expansion strategy. The total consideration was $50,000 for 67,683 equity shares of face value AUD 1.00 per equity share.

B R Goyal Infrastructure has received a work order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the engagement of user fee agency through e-Tender for Surapattu Fee Plaza in the state of Tamil Nadu. The said work order is valued at Rs 119.84 crore.

UPL annuounced that its group chief operating officer (COO), Toshan Tamhane, has decided to step down from the position to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

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