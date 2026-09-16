Stock Alert: GMR Airports, Saatvik Green Energy, NBCC, GMM Pfaudler

Shares of Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology India, Bandhan Bank and SAIL are banned from F&O trading on 16 September 2026.

New Listings:

Kanohar Electricals will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 90.59 times. The offer received bids for 105.92 crore shares as against 1.16 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 8 September 2026 and closed on 10 September 2026.

Prasol Chemicals will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 3.30 times. The offer received bids for 1.79 crore shares as against 54.43 lakh shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 7 September 2026 and closed on 9 September 2026.

Glass Wall Systems (India) will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 81.65 times. The offer received bids for 134.37 crore shares as against 1.64 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 8 September 2026 and closed on 10 September 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

GMR Airports reported that passenger traffic rose 0.9% YoY to 94.35 lakh in August 2026. Domestic passenger traffic declined 1.1% to 71 lakh, while international passenger traffic increased 0.5% to 24 lakh. Aircraft movements rose 6.3% to 62,498.

Saatvik Green Energy announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1,041.63 crore from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of solar PV modules.

Sonata Software announced that its subsidiary Sonata Information Technology has signed a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud adoption and modernisation for enterprises across India.

Bharat Heavy Electricals announced that it will form a 50:50 joint venture company (JVC) with Titagarh Rail Systems for the comprehensive maintenance of the supplied Vande Bharat Sleeper Trainsets for 35 years.

NBCC (India) announced that it has received work orders worth Rs 144.98 crore from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation, SAIL, Damodar Valley Corporation and the Enforcement Directorate, Bhubaneswar.

India Pesticides announced that it has obtained Technical Equivalence approval for one of its insecticide products in the United Kingdom. Further, the company has obtained registration for one of its herbicide products in Argentina.

VIP Industries announced that its Board meeting is scheduled to be held on September 18 to consider a proposal to raise funds, in one or more tranches, through the issuance of equity shares, debt securities and convertible securities.

GMM Pfaudler announced that Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Alexander Poempner has resigned from the company, effective November 4, 2026. The Board has appointed Ankit Nayyar as Group CFO, effective the same date.

Blue Dart Express announced that Balfour Manuel has resigned as Managing Director (MD) of the company, effective November 29, 2026. R.S. Subramanian has been appointed as the new MD, effective November 30, 2026.

Tata Communications announced that its subsidiary TC Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) have reached an agreement in principle to settle the issue pertaining to claims for taxes on income arising from the international telecommunications services business of TC Canada.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News