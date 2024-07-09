Stock Alert: Godrej Consumer Products, Torrent Power, Container Corporation of India, Nestle India

Upcoming results: G.M. Breweries, Delta Corp.

Stocks to watch: Godrej Consumer Products expects double digit growth and high-single-digit growth in value terms across home care and personal care segments in Q1 FY25.

Torrent Power signed an agreement with ARS Steeks and Torrent Urja 14 for setting up 50 MWp solar projects in Tamil Nadu.

Container Corporation of (India) reported total throughput of 11.59 lakh TEUs, up 6% YoY in Q1 FY25, The export-import throughput increased 3.3% to 2.89 lakh TEUs in the quarter ended 31 June 2024, while the domestic throughput was 8.69 lakh TEUs, up by 15% year-on-year in Q1 FY25.

Nestle Indias shareholders approved the continuation of the current rate of 4.5% as royalty payment to its Swiss parent in the company's annual general meeting held on Monday.

H.G.Infra Engineering entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ultra Vibrant Solar Energy for the execution of a solar power plant project.

Dixon Technologies will exit the joint venture AIL Dixon Tech and acquire a 6.5% stake in Aditya INfotech as consideration for the divestment.

Pitti Engineering opened its QIP for raising upto Rs 360 crore and set the floor price at Rs 1,054.25 per share.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank received an Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nod for the re-appointment of Govind Singh as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for three years effective from 21 September 2024.

HFCLs Netherlands unit has incorporated subsidiary in the UK for making optical fibre cables.

Jio Financial Services Charanjit Attra resigned as Group Chief Operating Officer and will take over as MD and CEO of Jio Leasing Services starting July 9.

