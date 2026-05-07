Stock Alert: Greaves Cotton, Bajaj Auto, Meesho, Godrej Consumer Products, Blue Star, Kansai Nerolac Paints

Q4 Results to Watch:

BSE Limited, Pidilite Industries, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Lupin, Bharat Forge, Dabur India, Biocon, Coromandel International, MRF, Thermax, Escorts Kubota, Karur Vysya Bank, Indraprastha Gas, Craftsman Automation, ACME Solar Holdings, Vardhman Textiles, CCL Products India, Gravita India, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Mahanagar Gas, Vesuvius India, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores, CarTrade Tech, Vikram Solar, Westlife Foodworld, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Sonata Software, Thyrocare Technologies, Shakti Pumps (India), Kennametal India, Ceigall India, RattanIndia Power, V-Mart Retail, Innova Captab, Stylam Industries, Indo Thai Securities, Harsha Engineers International, Route Mobile, Wonderla Holidays, Globus Spirits, NOCIL, Gateway Distriparks, Savita Oil Technologies, NRB Bearings, Parag Milk Foods, K.P. Energy, Sundrop Brands, Sirca Paints India, Indoco Remedies, Apollo Pipes, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, STL Networks, Alldigi Tech, Jyoti Resins and Adhesives, Jaro Institute Of Technology Management And Research, Gretex Corporate Services, Krystal Integrated Services, Axtel Industries, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts, Nila Spaces, Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions, Suraj, Patil Automation, Stovec Industries, Goa Carbon, Trident Lifeline, Manaksia Aluminium Company, Pil Italica Lifestyle, Maral Overseas, ARCL Organics, Tamboli Industries, Positron Energy, Urban Enviro Waste Management, Dachepalli Publishers, Inventure Growth and Securities, RS Software (India), Odigma Consultancy Solutions, Gowra Leasing & Finance, Regis Industries, Growington Ventures India, Netlink Solutions, Ranjeet Mechatronics, Global Longlife Hospital and Research, Suncare Traders, Jayatma Enterprises, Triveni Glass, Vivanza Biosciences, and Shree Precoated Steels are all scheduled to declare their Q4 FY25-26 results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Greaves Cotton reported a 6.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.5 crore despite a 21.5% rise in revenue to Rs 1,000 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Bajaj Auto reported 34% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,746.13 crore on 31.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 16,005.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Meeshos consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 166.34 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 1,393.12 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 47.14% YoY to Rs 3,531.21 crore in Q4 FY26.

Godrej Consumer Products reported 9.68% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 451.77 core on 1.18% rise in sales to Rs 3,884.90 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Blue Star reported a 17.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 227 crore while revenue increased 1.3% to Rs 4,072 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Kansai Nerolac Paints reported a 3.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 112 crore while revenue increased 7.5% to Rs 1,954 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shree Cement reported an 8.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 526 crore despite a 10.3% rise in revenue to Rs 6,101 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Apcotex Industries reported a 106.5% rise in net profit to Rs 34.7 crore while revenue increased 13.8% to Rs 397.6 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Brigade Enterprises reported a 41% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 145.5 crore while revenue remained flat at Rs 1,458 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Paytm reported an 18.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 184 crore while revenue increased 3.2% to Rs 2,264 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

R Systems International reported a 69.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.4 crore while revenue increased 30% to Rs 574.7 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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