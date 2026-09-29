Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Prasol Chemicals, NCC, Rays of Belief

Shares of SAIL and LIC Housing Finance are banned from F&O trading on 29 September 2026.

New Listings:

Varmora Granito will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 1.42 times. The offer received bids for 1.85 crore shares as against 1.30 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and closed on 11 September 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Prasol Chemicals reported a 150.7% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 61 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 24.3 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 35.7% YoY to Rs 433.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 319.6 crore in Q1 FY26.

Rays of Belief reported a net profit of Rs 2.8 crore in Q1 FY27 as against a net loss of Rs 0.5 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue grew 136.4% YoY to Rs 25.3 crore from Rs 10.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

HCL Technologies announced that HCL Software, its software business division, intends to acquire Robotiq.ai, a Croatia-based provider of an enterprise robotic process automation platform, to strengthen its enterprise agentic automation capabilities. The acquisition is expected to close in November 2026.

Ellenbarrie has secured a Rs 481 crore contract from BHEL for the design, engineering, supply, erection, testing, pre-commissioning, commissioning, trial runs, operation, operator training, demonstration of performance guarantees, supply of spares, and handover of a 1,200 TPD cryogenic Air Separation Unit (ASU) on a turnkey basis for its coal-to-ammonium nitrate (2,000 TPD) project in Odisha.

Zydus Lifesciences announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a cGMP inspection of the companys manufacturing plant at SEZ II, Ahmedabad, from September 21 to 28, 2026, and concluded the inspection with one observation. There were no data-integrity-related observations.

NCC has received a Letter of Acceptance for a project worth Rs 1,076.71 crore from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, for providing a drinking water supply under the Multi-Village Scheme on the Yeleru Reservoir for the Anakapalli segment in the Anakapalli district.

Vikram Solar has secured a 400 MW module supply order from a reputed EPC player for a portfolio of decentralized solar projects being developed across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

Allcargo Logistics announced that Ketan Kulkarni has resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective December 31, 2026. He will move to a new role within the Allcargo Group as Chief Growth Officer, effective January 1, 2027.

IRFC has signed a Rs 4,200 crore term loan agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to finance its renewable energy projects across Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News