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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Sunteck Realty, PNC Infratech, Aurobindo Pharma

Stock Alert: HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Sunteck Realty, PNC Infratech, Aurobindo Pharma

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Steel Authority of India are banned from F&O trading on 22 April 2026.

Result Today:

SBI Life Insurance Company, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Bharat Coking Coal, Delta Corp, Havells India, L&T Technology Services, Maharashtra Scooters, Oracle Financial Services Software, Sangam India, and Tata Communications will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

HCL Technologies reported a 4.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,488 crore on a 12.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 33,981 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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Q4 results today: Tech Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, Trent among 16 firms

Tata Elxsi reported a 27.8% jump in net profit to Rs 220.4 crore on a 9.4% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 993.8 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

 

Persistent Systems reported a 20.43% sequential increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 529.26 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 439.45 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 7.35% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,055.94 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit rose 33.73%, while revenue grew 25.10% in Q4 FY26.

Cyient DLM reported a strong sequential improvement in profitability for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, with consolidated net profit surging 99.82% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 22.44 crore, compared with Rs 11.23 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 21.66% QoQ to Rs 369.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, performance remained weaker, with net profit declining 27.70% and revenue falling 13.77% compared to Q4 FY25.

Sunteck Realty reported a 24.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.8 crore on a 64.5% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 339 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

PNC Infratech has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for two HAM-based national highway projects worth Rs 3,483 crore.

BEML has secured an order from the Ministry of Defense for the supply of trawl assemblies, with a contract value of Rs 590 crore.

Karnataka Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Pine Labs, a provider of point-of-sale (PoS) solutions. Through this partnership, the bank aims to strengthen digital payment options for its customers.

HDFC Life Insurance Company said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Vibha Padalkar as managing director & chief executive officer of HDFC Life for a period of five years, effective September 12, 2026.

Aurobindo Pharma has decided to initiate a buyback of 54.23 lakh equity shares worth Rs 800 crore at a price of Rs 1,475 per share, starting April 23. The closing date will be April 29.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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