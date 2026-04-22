Stock Alert: HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Sunteck Realty, PNC Infratech, Aurobindo Pharma
Shares of Steel Authority of India are banned from F&O trading on 22 April 2026.
Result Today:
SBI Life Insurance Company, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Bharat Coking Coal, Delta Corp, Havells India, L&T Technology Services, Maharashtra Scooters, Oracle Financial Services Software, Sangam India, and Tata Communications will announce their quarterly earnings today.
Stocks to Watch:
HCL Technologies reported a 4.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,488 crore on a 12.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 33,981 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
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Tata Elxsi reported a 27.8% jump in net profit to Rs 220.4 crore on a 9.4% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 993.8 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Persistent Systems reported a 20.43% sequential increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 529.26 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 439.45 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 7.35% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,055.94 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
On a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit rose 33.73%, while revenue grew 25.10% in Q4 FY26.
Cyient DLM reported a strong sequential improvement in profitability for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, with consolidated net profit surging 99.82% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 22.44 crore, compared with Rs 11.23 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 21.66% QoQ to Rs 369.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, performance remained weaker, with net profit declining 27.70% and revenue falling 13.77% compared to Q4 FY25.
Sunteck Realty reported a 24.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.8 crore on a 64.5% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 339 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
PNC Infratech has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for two HAM-based national highway projects worth Rs 3,483 crore.
BEML has secured an order from the Ministry of Defense for the supply of trawl assemblies, with a contract value of Rs 590 crore.
Karnataka Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Pine Labs, a provider of point-of-sale (PoS) solutions. Through this partnership, the bank aims to strengthen digital payment options for its customers.
HDFC Life Insurance Company said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Vibha Padalkar as managing director & chief executive officer of HDFC Life for a period of five years, effective September 12, 2026.
Aurobindo Pharma has decided to initiate a buyback of 54.23 lakh equity shares worth Rs 800 crore at a price of Rs 1,475 per share, starting April 23. The closing date will be April 29.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST