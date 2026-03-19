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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: HDFC Bank, Infosys, Vedanta, Varun Beverages, TVS Motor Company, NHPC

Stock Alert: HDFC Bank, Infosys, Vedanta, Varun Beverages, TVS Motor Company, NHPC

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 19 March 2026.

New listing:

In the mainboard IPO space, Rajputana Stainless is set to make its market debut today.

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HDFC Bank informed that its part-time chairman and independent director, Atanu Chakraborty, has resigned with immediate effect from 18 March 2026. In his resignation letter, he stated that certain happenings and practices within the bank over the last two years were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics. Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Keki Mistry as interim part-time chairman for a period of three months, effective 19 March 2026. Chakraborty joined the board in May 2021, and his tenure oversaw the merger with HDFC.

 

Infosys announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Infosys Singapore Pte, is set to incorporate Infosys Enterprise Business Services as a new arm in Australia.

Vedanta informed that it will hold a board meeting on March 23 to consider a third interim dividend.

Varun Beverages announced that its subsidiary, The Beverage Company Proprietary, has acquired Twizza Proprietary through its arm at an enterprise value of Rs 1,139.8 crore.

TVS Motor Company announced that it will hold a board meeting on March 24 to consider an interim dividend.

NHPC announced that it will hold a board meeting on March 25 to consider its borrowing plan for FY27.

NATCO Pharma informed that it will hold a board meeting on March 24 to consider the demerger of its agrochemicals division.

DCX Systems announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 12.8 crore for the supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.

G R Infraprojects announced that it has emerged as the L1 bidder for an NHAI construction project worth Rs 2,441 crore.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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