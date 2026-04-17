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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: HDFC Life Insurance Co, Wipro, Alok Industries, VST Industries, Waaree Renewable Tech

Stock Alert: HDFC Life Insurance Co, Wipro, Alok Industries, VST Industries, Waaree Renewable Tech

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 17 April 2026.

New Listing:

Om Power Transmission Is a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with over 14 years of experience. The issue is subscribed 3.33 times. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on today. The public issue was subscribed 3.33 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (7.06 times), QIBs at 3.65 times and retail at 1.54 times.

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Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Consumer Care, Mastek, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Aditya Birla Money, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, GSM Foils, Eco Hotels and Resorts, Bridge Securities and Sanathnagar Enterprises will announce their quarterly earnings today.

 

Stocks to Watch:

HDFC Life Insurance Company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 497.49 crore in Q4 FY26, up 4.65% as against Rs 475.36 crore in Q4 FY25. Net premium income rose 9.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 25,998.42 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Wipro has reported 12% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,521.6 crore on a 2.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 24,236.3 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 1.9% while revenue from operations increased 7.70% in March 2026 quarter.

Alok Industries reported a standalone net loss of Rs 186.6 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 67.8 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased 2.2% YoY to Rs 993 crore.

VST Industries posted a 120.1% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 116.7 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 53 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 30.9% YoY to Rs 457 crore.

Waaree Renewable Technologies reported a 66% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 155.7 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 93.8 crore in the previous year. Revenue jumped 131.3% YoY to Rs 1,102.4 crore.

Angel One reported a 19.2% increase in net profit to Rs 320 crore, while revenue rose 9.3% to Rs 1,459 crore in Q4 FY26.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has emerged as the L1 bidder for a Rs 967 crore construction project from East Coast Railway.

Kalyani Steels said that its chief financial officer (CFO) Bal Mukand Maheshwari has resigned from his position due to personal reasons, effective 16 April 2026.

Rubicon Research said that it has announced the acquisition of an 85% equity stake in Arinna Lifesciences, a branded pharmaceutical marketing company focused on the CNS and neuro-psychiatric segment in India.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

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