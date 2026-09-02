Stock Alert: Hero MotoCorp, NMDC, Gland Pharma, Wipro

Shares of LIC Housing Finance and SAIL are banned from F&O trading on 2 September 2026.

New Listings:

Annu Projects will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 2.93 times. The offer received bids for 5.18 crore shares as against 1.76 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and closed on 27 August 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Welspun Corp and Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the developers of Jordans National Water Carrier Project and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to develop pipe manufacturing and advanced coating facilities in Jordan. Under the MoU, Welspun Corp and Perma-Pipe will establish an integrated pipe manufacturing and coating platform in Jordan, aimed at serving major water, oil & gas and energy projects.

Ashiana Housing announced that it recorded area bookings of 1.67 lakh square feet in August, with the value of the area sold aggregating to Rs 165.93 crore.

Sical Logistics has received a Letter of Acceptance from Central Coalfields for a five-year contract involving the hiring of heavy earth-moving machinery (HEMM) for overburden removal and coal extraction from a 143-hectare patch of the SDOC Mine in the Dhori area of Jharkhand. The contract has a total value of Rs 534.73 crore.

NMDCs total iron ore production increased 20.8% to 4.07 MT in August from 3.37 MT in the year-ago period. Total iron ore sales rose 5.6% to 3.58 MT from 3.39 MT in August 2025.

Hero MotoCorp announced that its total sales increased 2.65% to 5.68 lakh units in August from 5.53 lakh units in the corresponding month last year. Motorcycle sales declined 1.5% to 4.93 lakh units from 5.01 lakh units, while exports fell 24.6% to 26,093 units from 34,588 units.

Gland Pharma announced that the USFDA conducted a routine GMP inspection at its VSEZ Sterile Oncology formulations facility and API facility in Visakhapatnam from August 24 to September 1, 2026. The inspection concluded with zero Form 483 observations.

Adani Green Energy announced that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Twenty Six A Limited, has operationalised a 139 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat. With the operationalisation of the project, the companys total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 20,280.80 MW, while total operational battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity stands at 3,551 MWh.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank announced that the RBI has approved the appointment of Carol Furtado, Executive Director, as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank for a period of three months, effective September 1, 2026, or until the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier. Carol Furtado will serve as Interim CEO until a regular MD & CEO is appointed or the three-month period ends, whichever is earlier.

L&T Finance announced that it has received a perpetual Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the IRDAI to act as a Composite Corporate Agent, effective August 31, 2026, following the expiry of its earlier CoR on August 30. The new perpetual registration enables the company to continue its insurance distribution activities without the need for periodic renewal.

Wipro announced that it has renewed its long-standing Digital Workplace Services contract with ABB, under which it will continue delivering end-to-end AI-enabled Digital Workplace Services for ABBs global operations while enhancing employee experience through advanced automation, AI-powered service capabilities and workplace modernisation initiatives.

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