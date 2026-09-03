Stock Alert: Hexaware Tech, HUDCO, Power Grid, Page Industries

Shares of LIC Housing Finance and SAIL are banned from F&O trading on 3 September 2026.

New Listings:

Lumino Industries will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 117.78 times. The offer received bids for 744.41 crore shares as against 6.32 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 27 August 2026 and it will close on 31 August 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Hexaware Technologies has appointed Vivek Jetley as CEO-designate. He will join the company and assume the role of CEO on October 28, 2026. Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan will step down as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective October 28, 2026. He will continue with the company as senior advisor to facilitate a smooth leadership transition.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Bihar to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 25,000 crore over five years for the development of industrial infrastructure, including land acquisition for industrial park projects.

Power Grid Corporation of India has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for an interstate transmission system project for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Phase-IV on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, with quoted annual transmission charges of Rs 3,244.33 crore. The project involves establishing 6,000 MW 800 kV HVDC terminals at Barmer-II in Rajasthan and the South Kalamb substation in Maharashtra, along with augmentation of the South Kalamb substation.

Page Industries has received a notice from the Dubai Court regarding a claim initiated by Yellow Flower Trading LLC (YFT), Dubai, arising from disputes over the parties distribution arrangement in the UAE. The claim amount is AED 113.5 million, along with interest at 9% per annum from October 10, 2025, the claimed date of alleged unlawful termination, until full payment.

ICICI Bank has completed the purchase of 2.9 crore equity shares, representing approximately 2% of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Companys equity share capital, for around Rs 1,470 crore. The acquisition was executed through multiple tranches between July 22 and September 2, 2026. Following the acquisition, ICICI Banks shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stands at approximately 52.8%.

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