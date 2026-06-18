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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: HFCL, Lupin, RVNL, Balkrishna Industries

Stock Alert: HFCL, Lupin, RVNL, Balkrishna Industries

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 18 June 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

HFCL has received a contract worth Rs 2,666.09 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the execution of the BharatNet Phase-III project in Uttar Pradesh. The scope of the contract includes the supply of telecom equipment and related accessories, the creation of an optical fiber cable telecom network, and maintenance of the project for 10 years.

Lupin announced the launch of Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg, in the United States following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA). The product is bioequivalent to Edarbi and is indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults. Lupin is the exclusive first-to-file applicant for the generic version and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity in the U.S. market.

 

Balkrishna Industries announced the appointment of Saroj Kumar Khuntia as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from 18 June 2026. Meanwhile, Madhusudan Bajaj has ceased to be the company's CFO and KMP upon attaining the age of superannuation.

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Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 967.92 crore from East Coast Railway for the construction of bridges on an EPC basis for the 3rd and 4th railway lines between NergundiBarang and Khurda RoadVizianagaram on the BhadrakVizianagaram section.

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the opening of a new property in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, expanding its portfolio in the state to 23 hotels. The hotel will be operated by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn has incorporated a step-down subsidiary in Ireland under the name Themis Biosyn.

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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