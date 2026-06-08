Stock Alert: Highway Infra, Innovision, RailTel Corp, Cupid Breweries, Le Travenues Tech

Securities in F&O Ban:

Amber Enterprises India and Kaynes Technology India shares are banned from F&O trading on 8 June 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Highway Infrastructure approved the reappointment of Arun Kumar Jain as managing director and Anoop Agrawal as whole-time director for a further period of three years with effect from 5 May 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

Innovision has received a letter of award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worth Rs 25.70 crore for toll collection at the Belon Fee Plaza on the AligarhMoradabad section of NH-93 (NH-509) in Uttar Pradesh.

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order worth Rs 41.32 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for providing security-related ancillary services during recruitment examinations.

Cupid Breweries and Distilleries said that it has entered into an agreement with United Spirits, a Diageo Group company, for the purchase of an operational alco-beverage manufacturing unit in Gopalpur, Odisha, for Rs 22.50 crore.

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) said its board has approved the acquisition of a 54.66% stake in Brevistay Hospitality for Rs 65.69 crore through a mix of secondary and primary share purchases. The company has also committed Rs 12 crore to two artificial intelligence startups as part of its strategy to strengthen its hotels business and technology capabilities.

Career Point Edutech has secured a contract worth Rs 1.51 crore from the Vasantrao Naik Research and Training Institute (VANARTI), a Maharashtra government undertaking, to provide coaching services for competitive entrance examinations.

SBI Mutual Fund acquired stakes in Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions from GQG Partners through open market transactions worth a combined Rs 5,747.54 crore on 5 June 2026.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has incorporated a new step-down wholly owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates as part of its marine business expansion strategy.

Tiger Logistics (India) said Infomerics Valuation and Rating has reaffirmed its long-term credit rating at IVR A- and short-term rating at IVR A2+ for bank facilities aggregating Rs 45 crore.

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