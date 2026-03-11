Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Brigade Enterprises, HG Infra Eng, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 March 2026.

IPO Opening:

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust: The company acquires, operates and maintains road infrastructure assets. The IPO will open for subscription on March 11, 2026, and close on March 12, 2026. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of Rs 6,000 crore, with a price band of Rs 99Rs 100 per unit.

Listing:

SEDEMAC: A specialised control electronics company that designs and manufactures powertrain controllers, motor control products and integrated starter-generator solutions for automotive and industrial applications will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday. The IPO was subscribed 2.68 times on the final day of bidding, led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (8.46x), while Non-Institutional Investors subscribed 0.77x and the Retail category saw 0.20x subscription.

IPO Offering:

Rajputana Stainless: The company manufactures long and flat stainless-steel products. The IPO was subscribed 42% on day two of bidding, led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (99%) and Non-Institutional Investors (94%), while the retail portion was subscribed 11%.

Innovision: The company provides manpower services, toll plaza management and skill development training to clients. The IPO was subscribed 2% on day one, with Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribing 96% and the retail segment seeing 2% subscription.

Stocks to Watch:

Hindustan Zinc said it has entered into an agreement with CMR Green Technologies for zinc-alloy manufacturing.

Brigade Enterprises said that it has entered the industrial real-estate segment with the launch of a 25-acre industrial project in Bengaluru.

Kirloskar Oil Engines said Atul Kirloskar will cease to be Chairman from March 31 after declining to renew his term. Rahul Kirloskar has been appointed Chairman effective April 1, while Gauri Kirloskar will take over as Vice-Chairperson from April 1.

HG Infra Engineering has received an order worth Rs 401 crore from Anuppur Thermal Energy for civil works in Madhya Pradesh.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said its total order book stood at Rs 23,758 crore as of December 31. The company also became the only shipyard to be conferred Navratna status by the Government of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News