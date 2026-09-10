Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, Equitas SFB, Gujarat Ambuja Exports

Shares of Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology, LIC Housing Finance, SAIL and Manappuram Finance barred from fresh F&O positions on 10 September 2026.

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Hindustan Zinc has signed a six-year transportation contract with MFL India Limited for the deployment of 30 electric trucks for concentrate transportation, accelerating the electrification of its mine-to-smelter logistics network. Under the contract, extendable by a further two years, electric trucks will be progressively inducted to replace conventional diesel vehicles used for transporting zinc and lead concentrate from Rampura Agucha to its smelting operations in Rajasthan

Coal India said that its subsidiary, Northern Coalfields announced that coal production increased by 67% and supply by 75% as on 8th September in comparison to average of 1st to 3rd September 2026. The companys rake loading through Indian Railways increased to 41 rakes on 8th September, compared with an average of 19 rakes per day during 13 September

Equitas Small Finance Bank said that its board will meet on Wednesday, 16 September 2026 to consider and approve raising of capital through issuance of unsecured, subordinated, transferable, redeemable, fully paid up lower Tier II bonds in the form of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Company proposes to setup a 850 TPD Greenfield Corn Wet Milling Plant at Hubli, Karnataka, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and clearances. The facility will have the capacity to Manufacture 400 TPD of Corn Starch, 150 TPD of Sweeteners and 300 TPD of Feed Ingredients.

Shakti Pumps India has received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDC) for 10,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The contract is valued at Rs 235.92 crore (inclusive of GST).

Dilip Buildcon has been selected as the successful for securing LOI for grant of authorization for laying, building, operating or expanding petroleum and petroleum product (LPG) Pipeline from Paradip, Odisha to Raipur, Chattisgarh. Under the proposed Project, the company will undertake the design, finance, development, construction, operation and maintenance of the proposed LPG pipeline infrastructure, subject to applicable approvals, authorisations and regulatory requirements of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

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