Stock Alert: Hitachi Energy, Power Mech Projects, Torrent Pharma, Western Carriers

Hitachi Energy India has received an order from Power Grid Corporation of India to supply 30 units of 765-kilovolt (kV) 500 megavolt-ampere (MVA) single-phase transformers.
Power Mech Projects has secured orders worth Rs 159 crore from Bihar State Power Generation Company (BSPGCL), for setting up of grid connected distributed solar power plants for solarization of agricultural/ mixed feeders (with agricultural load) in power sub-stations through procurement of power by Bihar DISCOMs (NBPDCL/SBPDCL) at various locations in the State of Bihar
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has issued commercial papers (CPs) amounting to Rs 300 crore at an interest rate of 5.93% p.a for a tenure of 92 days.
NTPC's Unit 3 (660 MW) of Barh super thermal power project, stage-I (3x660 MW) declared the commercial operation with effect from 1 July 2025.
Western Carriers (India) has secured a work order worth approximately Rs 230 crore from Jindal Stainless Steel. The contract spans a period of three years and covers an integrated EXIM logistics solution.
Associated Alcohols & Breweries has launched its premium blended malt whisky Hillfort in Uttar Pradesh. The product is now available across select retail outlets.
