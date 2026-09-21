Monday, September 21, 2026 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Hy-Tech Engineers, Shilpa Medicare, Hazor Multi-Projects, Apollo Pipes, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Stock Alert: Hy-Tech Engineers, Shilpa Medicare, Hazor Multi-Projects, Apollo Pipes, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Manappuram Finance, SAIL are barred from trading in F&O on 21 September 2026.

New Listing:

Manika Plastech will list today on the stock market. The initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 5.93 times. It was opened from 11 16 September 2026. The price band was fixed between Rs 40-43 per share.

Stocks to Watch:

Hy-Tech Engineers has reported 10.8% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 4.60 crore on a 12.9% increase in revenue to Rs 41.26 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Also Read

Shailesh Hazela CEO & MD, Stellantis India

Automotive major Stellantis takes full control of India manufacturing JV

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Asia markets rise on positive US-China talks

India at Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: India win 3rd medal in shooting; Suchika's MMA S/F underway

crude oil. oil

Oil prices hit over 1-week low on hopes of boost to diplomacy in Iran war

Srihari Nataraj

Asiad 2026: Srihari Nataraj qualifies for men's 50m backstroke final

Shilpa Medicare said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a surveillance inspection at Unit VII of its Analytical Services Division in Hyderabad from 16 to 18 September 2026. The inspection concluded with one procedural observation, which was neither a repeat observation nor related to data integrity

 

Hazoor Multi Projects said that it has has received Work Order from Emerald Haven Life Spaces 3 (EHLS3PL) for a project worth Rs 207.44 crore. The contract is for undertaking RCC Core & Shell works at a residential project located at Pallavaram, Chengalpattu, Chennai.

Rossell Techsys said that its board approved a proposal for the issuance of 25.72 lakh fully paid-up equity shares for a total consideration of Rs 299.99 crore, on a private placement basis, to SBI Mutual Fund & SBI Optimal Equity Fund. The said shares would be issued at a price of Rs 1,166 per equity share, which includes a premium of Rs 1,164 per equity share.

Apollo Pipes said its subsidiary, Apollo Ceramics acquired a 76% controlling stake and profit-sharing rights in Mazzini Tiles for Rs 40.42 crore to expand its tiles and ceramics business.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has entered into an MoU with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Andhra Pradesh (NSHIPAP) to serve as the anchor shipyard for the proposed greenfield shipbuilding industrial cluster at Dugarajapatnam. The proposed shipyard is envisaged to have an annual shipbuilding capacity of at least 1.2 million gross tonnage (GT).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty signals positive start as Trump-XI summit, crude prices in focus

GIFT Nifty signals positive start as Trump-XI summit, crude prices in focus

Panchmahal Steel emerges L1 bidder for SS wire supply order

Panchmahal Steel emerges L1 bidder for SS wire supply order

India's exports of software services up by 8.2% in FY26 to US$ 221.4 billion

India's exports of software services up by 8.2% in FY26 to US$ 221.4 billion

Godrej Properties constructs 24-mtr wide government road near Godrej Aristocrat

Godrej Properties constructs 24-mtr wide government road near Godrej Aristocrat

Provident Housing launches PROVIDENT EQUINOX 6 project in Bengaluru

Provident Housing launches PROVIDENT EQUINOX 6 project in Bengaluru

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST