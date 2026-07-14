Stock Alert: ICICI Prudential Asset Management, HCL Tech, PDS, Texmaco Rail, Sun Pharma Advanced Research

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 14 July 2026.

Result Today:

LT Technology Services, Tata Elxsi, Jindal Saw, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, SG Finserve, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, Den Networks, Benares Hotels, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries, Aditya Birla Money, Dhampur Bio Organics, A2Z Infra Engineering, Viji Finance, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom, Sulabh Engineers & Services, Infomedia Press, Daikaffil Chemicals India, Trio Mercantile and Trading, Sanathnagar Enterprises will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company's net profit rose 23.10% YoY and 25.45% QoQ to Rs 964.63 crore in Q1 FY27. Total income increased 18.10% YoY and 20.18% QoQ to Rs 1,745.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

HCL Technologies' consolidated net profit increased 20.3% year-on-year and 3.0% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,624 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations rose 13.9% YoY and 1.8% QoQ to Rs 34,579 crore. In US dollar terms, revenue stood at $3.65 billion, up 3.0% YoY but down 0.9% QoQ. Constant currency (CC) revenue declined 0.5% QoQ and increased 2.6% YoY.

PDS has signed a multi-year sourcing partnership with a French retailer to manage more than $250 million in annual apparel free-on-board (FOB) sourcing volume, effective November 1.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) has appointed Anil Raghavan as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 11, 2026.

Thejo Engineering's board has approved the reappointment of V.A. George as Executive Chairman for a term of three years and Manoj Joseph as Managing Director for five years, with both appointments effective July 15, 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News