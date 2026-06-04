Stock Alert: IEX, JBM Auto, Skipper, NBCC, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Karnataka Bank

Securities in F&O Ban:

Amber Enterprises India and Kaynes Technology India shares are banned from F&O trading on 4 June 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported an 18.6% year-on-year increase in electricity traded volume to 12,983 million units (MU) in May. The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume rose 25% YoY to 4,417 MU, while Real-Time Market (RTM) volume increased 15.9% to 5,529 MU. The average DAM clearing price stood at ₹4.88 per unit during the month, up 18.3% from a year ago.

JBM Auto said it retained leadership in the electric bus segment with a 49% market share in May. The company sold 157 electric buses during the month, reinforcing its position as one of the key players in India's e-mobility space.

Skipper's board has approved raising up to ₹433 crore through equity issuance, including 92 lakh shares at Rs 470 apiece. The company has also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Skipper Transmission & Distribution, in Abu Dhabi.

NBCC has secured fresh orders worth Rs 83.2 crore from three entities, including a Rs 40 crore residential construction project from Canara Bank.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare announced that its hospital in Bhopal has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH).

Texmaco Rail & Engineering said its stake in joint venture Touax Texmaco Railcar has declined to 34% from 50% following the issuance of shares by Touax Rail to Trinity Rail.

Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary has inaugurated TheraNym, a biologics contract manufacturing facility in Telangana

Karnataka Bank has integrated EPF payment services with the EPFO portal, allowing customers to make payments through internet banking.

Indiabulls said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of warrants.

Hero MotoCorp has launched its first flex-fuel motorcycles in the 100cc category Splendor+ and HF Deluxe. The models are priced at Rs 82,710 and Rs 72,792, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi).

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