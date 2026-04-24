Stock Alert: Infosys, CIE Automotive India, Cyient, Indian Energy Exchange, Tata Capital

Shares of Steel Authority of India are banned from F&O trading on 24 April 2026.

New Listing:

PropShare Celestia will make its debut on the stock market today. The issue was subscribed 1.33 times. The issue had opened for bidding on 10 April 2026 and it closed on 16 April 2026.

BSE SME Mehul Telecom will also list on stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 41.81 times. The issue had opened for bidding on 17 April 2026 and concluded on 21 April 2026.

Result Today:

Reliance Industries, Shriram Finance, IndusInd Bank, Adani Green Energy, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, DCB Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Lodha Developers, L&T Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Supreme Petrochem, Tanla Platforms, and Zensar Technologies will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Infosys reported a 27.75% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore on a 2.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 46,402 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q3 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's net profit jumped 20.9%, while revenue increased 13.4% in Q4 FY26.

Cyient reported a 64.9% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.5 crore despite a 0.92% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,926.9 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Tata Capital reported an 80.6% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,182.6 crore on a 17.4% increase in net interest income to Rs 2652.2 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Indian Energy Exchange reported a 10.8% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 129.8 crore on a 22.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 174.3 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

LTM reported a 22.9% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,387.3 crore on a 15.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,291.7 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

CIE Automotive India reported a 20.8% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 249.4 crore on a 14.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,612 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Adani Energy Solutions reported a 5.66% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 683.8 crore on a 16.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,443.3 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Rolex Rings said that its board has approved a proposal for the buyback of equity shares worth up to Rs 180 crore at a price of Rs 180 per share, comprising the purchase of 1 crore shares. The promoters of the company have indicated their intention not to participate in the proposed buyback.

Bank of Baroda said that the Central Government has extended the tenure of Debadatta Chand as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Baroda for a period of three years.

Equitas Small Finance Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the reappointment of Vasudevan P N as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of three years, effective July 23.