Stock Alert: Infosys, HDB Financial Services, ICICI Lombard, Tejas Networks, Tata Communications

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 16 April 2026.

Result Today:

Wipro, Alok Industries, Angel One, CRISIL, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company and VST Industries will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

HDB Financial Services delivered a strong Q4 FY26 performance, with earnings growth accelerating on the back of steady loan expansion and improving operating efficiency. On a standalone basis, net profit rose 41.4% YoY and 16.6% QoQ to Rs 751 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 531 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 644 crore in Q3 FY26.

Net interest income increased 21.6% YoY and 5% QoQ to Rs 2,399 crore, compared to Rs 1,973 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 2,285 crore in the previous quarter. Net income came in at Rs 2,769 crore, up 19.8% YoY and 4% QoQ. Profit before tax stood at Rs 991 crore in Q4 FY26, rising 44.3% YoY and 17.6% QoQ.

ICICI Lombard reported a 40.9% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 718.20 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 509.59 crore in the same period last year. The companys total income rose 12.2% YoY to Rs 6,856.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Tejas Networks reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 211.34 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 71.80 crore in the same period last year. The companys revenue fell 81.6% YoY to Rs 332.39 crore.

Tata Communications issued commercial paper worth Rs 400 crore.

SAMHI Hotels signed a lease agreement for an approximately 162-room hotel in Noida. Its arm, Samhi Skyline, entered into a long-term agreement with the Ingka Group to develop an upscale hotel in a mixed-use project.

City Union Bank opened three new branches across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, taking its total branch count to 959.

Brigade Enterprises signed an agreement for an 8.63-acre development project in East Bengaluru, with a gross development value of Rs 7,200 crore.

REC announced that it has appointed Rajesh Kumar as Chief Financial Officer and Director (Finance).

Shriram Finance stated that it will consider fundraising proposals at its board meeting scheduled for April 24.

GHV Infra announced that it has received a construction contract worth Rs 815 crore from APCO Infra for miscellaneous civil works in Maharashtra.