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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Infosys, NLC India, Yes Bank, IRFC, Honasa Consumer

Stock Alert: Infosys, NLC India, Yes Bank, IRFC, Honasa Consumer

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 24 June 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Infosys announced an expanded multi-year collaboration with GlobalFoundries (GF) to deliver AI-led managed services across GFs enterprise IT landscape.

NLC India signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for formation of a joint venture (JV) for establishment of renewable energy power projects in Tamil Nadu.

Yes Banks board is scheduled to meet on Monday, 29 June 2026 to consider raising funds through debt or equity route.

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Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC)s promoter, government of India announced offer for sale to divest upto 2% stake. The total issue size is 26.1 crore shares with a floor price of Rs 91 per share.

 

Honasa Consumers board approved the acquisition of a 58% stake in Fluence Pharma at an enterprise value of Rs 135 crore.

Rashi Peripherals signed definitive agreement to acquire 67% controlling stake in VDA Infosolutions for total consideration of Rs 369 crore.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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