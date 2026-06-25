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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Infosys, Vedanta, LIC, Embassy Developments, Jubilant Pharmova

Stock Alert: Infosys, Vedanta, LIC, Embassy Developments, Jubilant Pharmova

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Infosys announced strategic collaboration with Sentara, a leading not-for-profit healthcare organization, to create a scalable foundation for AI-driven transformation that aims to enhance efficiency, support clinicians and staff, and improve experiences for patients and members.

Vedanta incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Vedanta Property Platforms (VPPL) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to undertake real estate business and ancillary activities.

Life Insurance Corporation of Indias chief financial officer (CFO), Sunil Agarwal has resigned from the position to pursue better prospects.

Embassy Development has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government. Under MoU, entails a heavy capital investment of Rs 1,500 crore to develop premium real estate projects in the high-growth Lucknow corridor.

 

Jubilant Pharmovas wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant Generics (JGL) has received an order from the Income Tax Department rectifying tax adjustments for the assessment year 2023-24. The adjustments have been reduced to Rs 42.41 crore from Rs 107.89 crore.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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