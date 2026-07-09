Stock Alert: IRB Infra, S H Kelkar, Tata Steel, Phoenix Mills, SBI

IRB Infrastructure Developers' toll collection jumped 28% to Rs 808 crore inJune 2026 compared with Rs 631 crore in June 2025.

S H Kelkar and Companys consolidated revenue grew 13.7% YoY to Rs 660 crore in Q1 FY27. As of June 30, 2026, net debt stood at approximately Rs 864 crore.

Tata Steels crude steel production jumped 11% YoY to 5.82 million tons in Q1 FY27. Deliveries increased 9% YoY to 5.17 million tons in Q1 FY27.

Phoenix Mills retail consumption stood at Rs 4,727 crore in Q1 FY27, up 32% YoY. Residential sales stood at Rs 64 crore and collections at Rs 51 crore in Q1 FY27.

State Bank of India (SBI)'s subsidiary, SBI Funds Management filed a red herring prospectus (RHP) for its initial public offering (IPO) comprising an offer for sale (OFS) up to 20.37 crore shares (10% stake). Issue open on 14 July 2026 and closes on 16 July 2026.

National Securities Depository (NSDL) received SEBI approval to invest an additional Rs 20 crore in India International Bullion Holding IFSC, while maintaining its 20% stake.

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