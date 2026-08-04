Stock Alert: IREDA, LIC, SBI Funds Mgmt, KIMS, DOMS Inds, Kansai Nerolac Paints

Bharti Airtel, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Pidilite Industries, Bharti Hexacom, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, Marico, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, ASK Automotive, Avalon Technologies, Castrol India, Tata Investment Corporation, Deepak Nitrite, Dredging Corporation of India, EIH Associated Hotels, Elantas Beck India, Emami, Godrej Properties, Graphite India, Greaves Cotton, Happy Forgings, Hindustan Foods, Kalyan Jewellers India, KSB, C.E. Info Systems, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Metro Brands, Metropolis Healthcare, Morepen Laboratories, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, NHPC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures(NYkaa) , PNB Housing Finance, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Protean eGov Technologies, RITES, R Systems International, Keystone Realtors, Safari Industries India, Sanofi India, Saregama India, Sheela Foam, Sundram Fasteners, Symphony, Timken India, United Breweries, UNO Minda, Vaibhav Global, Ventive Hospitality, VRL Logistics, Welspun Enterprises, Wonderla Holidays, Zydus Wellness will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) reported 37.12% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 338.53 crore on 14.80% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,249.54 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced that the Government of India will divest up to a 6.5% stake in the insurer through an Offer for Sale (OFS). The floor price has been fixed at Rs 382 per equity share, with the government proposing to sell up to 82.22 crore equity shares.

SBI Funds Managements consolidated net profit rose 3.70% YoY to Rs 880.26 crore in Q1 FY27. Total income rose 4.54% to Rs 1,389.89 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Rs 1,328.26 crore in Q1 FY26.

Krishna Insitute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) reported a 56% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.5 crore despite a 35.33% jump in net sales to Rs 1,179.5 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Doms Industries consolidated net profit tumbled 23.38% to Rs 44.49 crore despite 19.25% jump in net sales to Rs 670.51 crore in Q1 FY27 ver Q1 FY26.

KEI Industries reported 40.05% climb in consolidated net profit to Rs 274.14 crore on 22.97% increase in net sales to Rs 3,185.34 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

Kansai Nerolac Paints reported 5.95% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 231.58 crore on 9.79% increase in net sales to Rs 2,373.59 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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