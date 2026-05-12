Stock Alert: JSW Energy, Heritage Foods, Satin Creditcare, Corona Remedies, Indian Hotels

Result Today:

Bharat Bijlee, Berger Paints India, Bliss GVS Pharma, Borosil Renewables, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, Cohance Lifesciences, Dixon Technologies India, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Elantas Beck India, Ethos, Gopal Snacks, Huhtamaki India, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, INOX India, Sai Silks Kalamandir, Kalpataru, KPR Mill, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, Max Financial Services, MTAR Technologies, Nazara Technologies, Neuland Laboratories, NIIT Learning Systems, Novartis India, Park Medi World, Pfizer, Religare Enterprises, Keystone Realtors, Sagility, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, SKF India Industrial, Stove Kraft, Tata Power Company, Texmaco Rail Engineering, Thomas Cook India, Torrent Power, Ventive Hospitality, V Guard Industries and Vinati Organics.

Stocks to Watch:

JSW Energy reported a 38.36% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 573.53 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 414.51 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 41.04% YoY to Rs 4,498.58 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Heritage Foods reported a 36.68% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.16 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 38.16 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased 10.40% YoY to Rs 1,157.56 crore during the period under review.

Satin Creditcare Network reported a 639.72% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 162 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 21.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income increased 49.6% to Rs 923 crore from Rs 617 crore.

Corona Remedies reported a 43.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.3 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 31.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue increased 20.2% to Rs 353 crore from Rs 294 crore.

Indian Hotels Company reported a 14.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 600 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 522 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue rose 14% to Rs 2,765 crore from Rs 2,425 crore.

JBM Auto reported an 11.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 74.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 66.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue increased 12.6% to Rs 1,852 crore from Rs 1,646 crore.

HFCL said it has secured export orders worth Rs 184 crore for the supply of optical fiber cables to international markets.

HG Infra Engineering has received a substantial Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 3,931 crore from Welspun Enterprises for a road project in Maharashtra.

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