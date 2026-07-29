Stock Alert: Larsen & Toubro, Paradeep Phosphates, Tata Capital, Phoenix Mills, S H Kelkar

ACME Solar Holdings, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, ADF Foods, Aequs, Apcotex Industries, Asian Paints, Bajaj Housing Finance, BlackBuck, CarTrade Tech, Chalet Hotels, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Craftsman Automation, Dabur India, Devyani International, Eicher Motors, eMudhra, Eris Lifesciences, Force Motors, Gokul Agro Resources, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, HeidelbergCement India, Hexaware Technologies, Honeywell Automation India, Indostar Capital Finance, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, KPIT Technologies, Karnataka Bank, Laxmi Organic Industries, Maharashtra Scooters, MAS Financial Services, MOIL, Meghmani Organics, MTAR Technologies, PCBL Chemical, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Piramal Pharma, Prestige Estates Projects, Quess Corp, Redington, Sharda Cropchem, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Syngene International, Syrma SGS Technology, TBO TEK, TeamLease Services, Thangamayil Jewellery, Timex Group India, Triveni Engineering & Industries, V-Guard Industries, Vinati Organics, Vintage Coffee and Beverages, Waaree Energies, and Zensar Technologies are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 14% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,123 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 3,617 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 6.7% to Rs 67,942 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 63,679 crore a year ago.

Paradeep Phosphates reported a 23.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 393 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 317 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 36% to Rs 6,124 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 4,504 crore a year ago.

Tata Capital reported a 56.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,547 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 990 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income rose 15% to Rs 8,825 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 7,692 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Phoenix Mills reported a 23.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 297 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 241 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 12.8% to Rs 1,075 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 953 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

S H Kelkar reported a 77.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.4 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 25.6 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 13.9% to Rs 662 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 581 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's quarterly profit included a one-time gain of Rs 30 crore.

Sanofi Consumer reported a 13.3% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 68.8 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 60.7 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 6.7% to Rs 236 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 221 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

RPG Life Sciences reported a 17% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.8 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 26.3 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 15.8% to Rs 196 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 169 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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