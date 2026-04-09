Stock Alert: Lupin, KEC International, NTPC, Signature Global, Info Edge India

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 April 2026.

Result today:

Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries, and Rajputana Stainless will release their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Lupin said that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Dapagliflozin and Metformin tablets, a bioequivalent version of the branded drug Xigduo.

KEC International said that it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,518 crore across its Civil, Transportation, T&D, and Cables & Conductors businesses, further strengthening its order book and visibility across key infrastructure segments.

NTPC said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Frances EDF to jointly develop nuclear power projects in India. Separately, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has uprated the Dadri Power Stations capacity to 500 MW from 490 MW, taking the groups total installed capacity to 89,128 MW.

Innovision said that it has secured a Rs 99 crore work order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection and facility maintenance.

Akzo Nobel India said that its name will be officially changed on the stock exchanges to JSW Dulux with effect from April 15.

Lemon Tree Hotels said that it has officially terminated its pact for a proposed hotel project in Agartala, Tripura.

Signature Global reported a muted Q3 business update, with pre-sales value declining 5% year-on-year to Rs 1,540 crore. Collections fell 22% YoY to Rs 910 crore, while area sold dropped 27% YoY to 9.9 lakh sq ft. The number of units sold also declined sharply by 38% YoY to 368 units, indicating a slowdown in sales momentum during the quarter.

Info Edge India reported its Q4 business update, with the Jeevansathi business posting a 20.9% year-on-year growth. The Recruitment Solutions business grew 9.5% YoY, while the 99Acres business saw a modest 1.9% YoY increase, reflecting steady performance across its key verticals.