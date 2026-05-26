Stock Alert: Man Inds, Hitachi Energy, Pine Labs, Suzlon Energy, ABFRL

Shares Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are banned from F&O trading on 26 May 2026.

Result Today:

ONGC, Siemens, Brainbees Solutions, Venus Pipes, Transrail Lighting, Marksans Pharma, Morepen Laboratories, Jubiliant Ingrevia, RedTape, Aequs, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gujarat Gas AIA Engineering, AstraZeneca Pharma, Bayer, Camlin Fine Sciences, Gandhar Oil, IRCTC, JK Tyre, Landmark Cars, Senco Gold, Steep Strips Wheel will declare their quarterly results later today.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Man Industries (India) reported 61.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.04 crore on 13.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 830.38 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Hitachi Energy reported 120% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 302.19 crore on 27.7% rise in net sales to Rs 2021.31 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Container Corporation of India (Concor)s consolidated net profit declined 12.4% to Rs 262.65 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 299.79 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales fell 1.1% YoY to Rs 2,263.30 crore in Q4 FY26.

Suprajit Engineerings consolidated net profit soared 161% to Rs 71.11 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 27.24 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales jumped 18.8% YoY to Rs 1041.93 crore in Q4 FY26.

Pine Labs reported consolidated net profit to Rs 59.36 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 28.91 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 17.02% YoY to Rs 700.51 crore in Q4 FY26.

Suzlon Energys consolidated net profit declined 5.64% to Rs 1,114.35 crore on a 44.91% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,468.06 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL) net loss widened to Rs 148 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 16.87 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 15.74% YoY to Rs 1990.13 crore in Q4 FY26.

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