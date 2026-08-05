Stock Alert: Marico, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, Sheela Foam, United Breweries
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are banned from F&O trading on 5 August 2026.
Earnings to Watch:
Power Grid Corporation of India, Cummins India, PB Fintech, Aurobindo Pharma, Berger Paints India, Biocon, GE Vernova T&D India, Bayer CropScience, Whirlpool of India, Asahi India Glass, Aster DM Quality Care, Bikaji Foods International, Navin Fluorine International, Neuland Laboratories, eClerx Services, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Godrej Agrovet, JK Lakshmi Cement, Garware Technical Fibres, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, FDC, Shilpa Medicare will declare their quarterly result later today.
Stocks to Watch
Rate-sensitive sectors such as banks, auto, and realty stocks will be in focus as the RBI will announce its policy decision.
Also Read
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)s consolidated net profit climbed 21.37% YoY to Rs 1,189.89 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 980.40 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 25.68% to Rs 20,498.73 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 16,310.3 crore in Q1 FY26.
Bharti Airtel reported 37.32% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,167.4 crore on 18.35% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 58,539.1 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.
Marico reported a 25% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 630 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by strong domestic volume growth and robust international business performance. Revenue from operations increased 23% YoY to Rs 3,957 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by 11% underlying volume growth in the India business and 15% constant currency growth in the international business.
Sheela Foam has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62 crore for Q1 FY27, which is 9.5 times the PAT figure of Rs 7 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Revenue for the period under review was Rs 1,032 crore, up 26% YoY. The company stated that the mattress volume grew by 6% and in value terms, the segment grew by 15%. The foam business has registered volume growth and value growth of 4% and 26%, respectively.
United Breweries reported 9.54% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.33 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 183.87 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 7.07% YoY to Rs 3066.86 crore in Q1 FY27. UBL sell-in volumes were up more than 9% and sell-out volumes were up more than 13% in Q1 FY27.
Kalyan Jewellers India reported 32.03% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 348.66 crore on 45.68% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10588.92 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.
FSN E-commerce Ventures (Nykaa) reported 225.95% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.76 crore on 29.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,782 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. The consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 34% YoY to Rs 5,590 crore in Q1 FY27.
Bombay Stock Exchange reported 62.03% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 874.02 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 539.41 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 63.48% YoY to Rs 1566.02 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST